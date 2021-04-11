Club América: Nahuel Guzmán waited for Santiago Solari to congratulate him on his victory (VIDEO)

Nahuel Guzman, goalkeeper of the UANL Tigres, who in the week before the game filled with praise to Santiago Solari, technical director of the Águilas del Club América, had a good gesture with him and with the team of the Coapa team.

After the end of the game, Nahuel ‘Patón’ Guzmán stayed in the tunnel that leads to the locker room and waited for the players and the coach to congratulate them and it was with the latter that he was seen smiling and chatting.

Nahuel, when he arrived at Solari, received him with a smile and a short talk before entering the dressing room, showing that they have a great relationship off the field.

It should be noted that both are from Rosario by birth and homegrown players from Newell’s Old Boys, a passion that unites them as friends in life even though they are rivals on the ground.

