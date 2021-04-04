Club América mourning, Luis Fuentes González, father of the Eagles player, dies

The Eagles of America They are mourning the death of Luis Fuentes González, father of the Club de Coapa player, who unfortunately lost his life this Sunday for reasons that were not disclosed.

In social networks, the Eagles sent a message announcing the sad news and sending all their support to the veteran side of the Americanista team.

“Club América regrets the sensitive death of Luis Fuentes González, father of our player Luis Fuentes Vargas RIP”. The Eagles wrote.

Club América regrets the sensitive death of Luis Fuentes González, father of our player Luis Fuentes Vargas RIP pic.twitter.com/EHISidPEYF – Club América (@ClubAmerica) April 4, 2021

For Americanism it has been a hard week, since a few days ago Jordan Silva’s brother, who was also a footballer, passed away.

At the moment, Luis Fuentes has not manifested himself in networks due to the hard news that hits his family.

