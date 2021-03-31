Club América mourning, Jordan Silva’s brother, Esteban Silva, former professional player dies

The Eagles of America They are mourning the death of Esteban Silva, brother of Eagles player Jordan Silva. This was published on social networks, announcing the death of the former soccer player, who played at the third Division level.

Esteban Silva, 24, who could not become a professional player, lost his life on Wednesday, for reasons that were not disclosed.

Silva Díaz played in Tuneros de Matehuala from 2012 to 2014 and in 2016 he was in Saltillo Soccer, both Third Division teams.

Club América mourns the sensitive death of Esteban Silva Díaz, brother of our player Jordan Silva Díaz. RIP pic.twitter.com/eWAdc6NDFe – Club América (@ClubAmerica) March 31, 2021

“Club América regrets the sensitive death of Esteban Silva Díaz, brother of our player Jordan Silva Díaz. RIP.” Wrote Club America.

Jordan Silva has not expressed himself on the matter in networks but the fans have, who sent their support to the player Águilas.

