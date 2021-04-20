Club América mourning, Jaime Lainez Ochoa, grandfather of Mauro and Diego Lainez, dies

Club América is in mourning this Tuesday, April 20, due to the death of Don Jaime Lainez Ochoa, the paternal grandfather of the Eagles footballer Mauro Lainez, and from the Azulcrema squad, Diego Lainez champion in 2018 with those of Coapa.

Through its social networks, the Azulcrema board expressed its condolences for relatives and friends of the Lainez Leyva family.

Club América regrets the sensitive death of Jaime Lainez Ochoa RIP

Club América regrets the sensitive death of Mr. Jaime Lainez Ochoa, grandfather of our player Mauro Lainez Leyva and our partner, Diego Lainez Leyva. We express our heartfelt condolences and join in the grief afflicting family and friends. RIP

On the other hand, the Lainez brothers also left emotional messages on their social networks in memory of their grandfather.

“These days you were fighting like a champion, you did not want to leave us and you fought until the end, I will always keep you in my thoughts and I know that you will accompany me in every step that I take. Thank you for everything you gave us, I am sure it was not things, it was much more than that, God may have you in his holy glory, I love you and I will miss you very much, grandfather “published Diego Lainez.

“Rest in peace grandpa, thank you for everything. You are the best grandfather and I will always carry you in my heart and in my thoughts, “published Mauro.

