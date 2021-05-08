Club América mourning, father of Cesilio de los Santos, legend of the Eagles dies

The Eagles of Club América are mourning the sad news with the death of Zozimo de los Santos, father of the former player and team legend, Cesilio de los Santos, who worked in the club as a manager, in addition to having a brief stint as an analyst of TDN and TUDN on Televisa Deportes.

It was the night of this past Friday, when friends and relatives of Cesilio de los Santos made the news known on social networks through messages and shows of support for the former Uruguayan soccer player.

“At Palco Águila we do not unite with the grief of the death of a great from the fourth” EL COCA “. Frontier player, and father of the legend Cesilio de los Santos. Rest in peace ”, they published from an account where the former Club América collaborates.

Zozimo de los santos was a soccer player in Uruguay during the 1950s and 1960s, standing out for his participation in the Club Atlético Frontera, where he was nicknamed Coca.

Cesilio, the former player of the Águilas del América, played for the cream club from 1988 to 1992, winning 5 titles with those of Coapa.

