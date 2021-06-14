Club América: Morrison Palma is presented to the Eagles preseason, will he stay? (PHOTO)

In the midst of the rumors of his possible departure from Coapa for the Opening tournament 2021, the midfielder Morrison Palma boasted on social networks that he has reported with the Águilas del América in the preseason.

Through Instagram, the 21-year-old Mexican midfielder spread in his stories the image where he appears with his teammate Paolo Rios in the club’s camp with the sub 20 category.

Read also: Liga MX: Óscar Ruggeri, former Club América, surrenders to Rayados for the signing of Esteban Andrada

It should be noted that midfielders Morrison Palma and Paolo Ríos would be transferred to another team for the Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX, due to the lack of minutes in the first team of the Águilas del América and in the sub-20 category.

Morrison Palma and Paolo Ríos reporting to America’s preseason. PHOTO Capture Instagram Stories @morrisonpalma

Read also: Mexican National Team: Raúl Jiménez’s injury also affected the Wolves, says Gerardo Martino

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Club América Liga MX Apertura 2021