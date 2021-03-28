Club América: Morrison Palma announced his return to the fields

One of the Club América figures in the U-20 category is Morrison Palma, who suffered an injury to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, for which he underwent surgery and was out of court for about two months.

A few days ago, Palma boasted on his social networks his return to training. The youth squad of ‘Las Águilas’ revealed that his return will be on the following day when he faces Necaxa.

It should be remembered that during the stage of Miguel Herrera, several fans asked that the Mexican strategist make his debut with the first team; However, several media indicated that it was not to the taste of the coach, so he hopes that his performances in the U-20 will convince Santiago Solari.

Morrison Palma was in the orbit of Mallorca, since his contract was about to end, for which the board of directors renewed the player for the next two years. If he continues to show his quality, we may see him very soon in the first team.