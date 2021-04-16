Club América: Moisés Muñoz throws a dart at Cruz Azul prior to the Young Classic

Moses Muñoz, a former Club América goalkeeper, spoke in the pre-Clásico Joven where the Eagles will face Cruz Azul on the Azteca Stadium, pointing out that La Maquina is a dangerous team, with good players and will give a very even game.

During an interview for W Deportes, Muñoz gave his impressions for a new edition of the Young Classic between América and Cruz Azul in the match corresponding to day 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, ensuring that the Eagles have an advantage, because in the moments of more urgency, they always appear.

“This team has important players, with a good level and that makes this Cruz Azul a very dangerous rival. They have everything it takes to be champions ”, he said.

“The advantage is that America has known how to play the league and finals better than Cruz Azul.”

For this match, Cruz Azul arrives as the general leader of the competition with 36 points, after adding its 12 wins in a row in the Clausura 2021, with an 8-0 win over Arcahaie FC.

For its part, America comes as second place in the general table with 34 units, arriving at a time in good form despite the defeat against Olimpia of Honduras in the Concachampions.

