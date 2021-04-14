Club América: Moisés Muñoz assures that Henry Martín should start over Roger Martínez

The sports analyst Moses Muñoz of the TUDN chain, believes that it should respect the ownership of Henry Martin Club América on Roger Martinez, despite the Colombian’s performance against Tigers

Henry Martín not only had a good game, he has had several good games, Roger’s was very good this weekend, but he has not had a great tournament and Henry has, “said Moisés Muñoz.

The former goalkeeper of the Eagles was clear in his message, highlighting that the Mexican forward has had several good games this tournament, so he should not be benched for just an outstanding performance by Roger.

Moisés Muñoz recognized the campaign that Henry Martín has had in this 2021 Guardians Tournament, so he believes that his coach Santiago Solari should respect his position after his injury on the FIFA date.

