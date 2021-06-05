Club América: Miguel Layún’s salary is revealed, how much will he earn in El Nido?

Miguel Layún fulfilled his promise to return to the Nest of Club América in the MX League and for this to happen, the Veracruz side had to accept a salary reduction of 50% of what he received in his previous club, the Rayados from Monterrey, a team with which he still had a current contract, so he could continue to collect a high figure.

Layún’s ‘sacrifice’ was valued by a large part of the fans, because in times of pandemic crisis, it was a clear sign that the former Sevilla and Porto de Portugal wanted to return to wear the cream shirt at 32 years old, in the last stretch of his career.

How much did the signing of Layún cost in America?

Rayados bought Layún in 2019 from Villarreal of Spain for 4.6 million dollars, a figure lower than the 7 million that represented his contract termination clause, and now, those of La Pandilla have released the Cordovan so that he will arrive at the Club for free America.

How much will you earn at Club América?

In addition to this great opportunity, Layún agreed to earn half of what he received in Monterrey, where he had a guaranteed payment of 2.7 million dollars, about 52.3 million pesos, a salary that had him in the Top 10 of the best footballers paid in Liga MX.

To sign with the Águilas, Layún accepted a new salary of 1.3 million pesos in the next season, in addition to absorbing the salary he received in Rayados in the following semester.

