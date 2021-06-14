Club América: Miguel Layún, without grudges with the Águilas fans

With 32 years of age and more than 5 years of experience in soccer Europe, Miguel Layún will return home, the Nest of Club América, a team that, although it did not see him born as a footballer, did give him ‘the wings’ to fly back to a second adventure in the old continent, so now he will try to demystify the saying that reads’ the second parts are not good. ‘

With a successful second stage in Europe, Layún will try to overcome his first stage in the America, Same where he knew how to come from less to more, going from the signs and bad comments of the cream fans, to being one of the team’s references, taking the captain’s tape and lifting two titles with the capital.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Reinforcements and renovations that La Maquina would announce this week

On his return to the nest, the Mexican full-back recalled his first stage with America, confessing that the negative comments he was subjected to were the same ones that drove him to get ahead and grow in football until he could make the leap back to European football.

In an interview with the newspaper Récord, Layún affirmed that these attacks, far from sinking him, helped him to find his best version, ensuring that today he is grateful for how things happened, because if they had not, he believes that he would not have been able to play in the clubs where he later played.

“More than saying if it was unfair or not, I would tell you that I value it, I receive it with open arms, I embrace it and I tell you that it has been a chapter in which if I wrote a book that headline would have to be underlined and in bold because it was a great teaching for me ”, Layún assured in the interview.

However, Layún commented that he was always aware that not everything was his fault in the misstep of America at that time, because both in victories and defeats, it is absurd to think that a single player is responsible for the result of everything. a team.

“I sincerely appreciate having lived what I experienced because it forced me and forced me to grow in many aspects that without a doubt I would not have been able to do it if they had not taken me to the limit,” reiterated the Americanist.

In his first stage with America, Layún won two Liga MX titles, playing 162 official matches and registering 18 goals and 10 assists.

Also read: Club América: Miguel Layún’s salary is revealed, how much will he earn in El Nido?

Visit our Google News channel to enjoy our content