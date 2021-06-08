Club América: Miguel Layún, the ‘new problem’ for Santiago Solari in the cream dressing room

Not even the preseason of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League and the Club América coach have started yet, Santiago Solari, he would already have one of his first problems in El Nido de Coapa with the arrival of Miguel Layún, footballer who will have to smooth things over with the captain Guillermo Ochoa, with whom you have had a wear in your relationship.

Memo and Layún already met at the Club América Nest for a brief period from 2010 to 2011, but their relationship wore off a couple of years ago in the Mexican National Team, when some players from the national team went to party at the ‘famous brunch ‘from New York, including Layún and Chicharito Hernández.

As a result of that scandal, Miguel Layún has confessed that he felt betrayed by his teammates, mentioning that there are footballers with ‘huge ego’ in the Aztec representative and, although he has never pointed directly to Ochoa, it is speculated that he is one of the players with whom he had problems.

For now, Ochoa and Layún would not see each other until after the Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League started, since the Aguilas goalkeeper is focused on the Mexican National Team that is preparing for the Gold Cup, in addition to being considered in the possible reinforcements for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

Unofficially, Club América players must report to the Coapa facilities on June 21, to depart for the city of Salt Lake in Utah.

The preseason would last three weeks and then they will return to Coapa where they will refine details prior to the debut that is forecast between July 22 and 27.

