Club América: Miguel Layún boasts a great goal at the beginning of the preseason (Video)

The Eagles of Club América began their preseason this Tuesday with a view to the 2021 Opening Tournament of the Liga MX that starts at the end of July, beginning with a light practice in the fields of Coapa, same where one of his reinforcements, Miguel Layún, already demonstrated his soccer skills by scoring a long-distance goal.

The azulcremas players jumped to one of the training courts in Coapa and in a video broadcast on America’s social networks, a tremendous goal from the former Porto de Portugal player could be observed, who vaccinated the substitute goalkeeper Oscar Jiménez.

The shot was made practically from three quarters of the court, a tremendous ‘line’ that embedded itself in the upper right corner of the goal defended by Jiménez, who only adorned the postcard with a spectacular duel.

The video was shared by Miguel Layún himself on his social networks, earning several ‘compliments’ for the technical quality of his execution.

The América players did ball and gym work this morning in Coapa in a stage prior to their trip to the United States, where they will face a series of friendlies in preparation for the 2021 Apertura.

It should be remembered that Santiago Solari began the preseason with the absences of Henry Martín, Guillermo Ochoa, Sebastían Cáceres, Jorge Sánchez and Richard Sánchez, concentrated with the Mexican National Team and Paraguay in the case of the Puppy.

