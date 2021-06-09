Club América: Miguel Layún announces a promise to Moisés Muñoz and sends a message to Solari

Miguel Layún returned to the Nest after his second adventure in Europe and a brief stint in the Rayados from Monterrey, fulfilling the promise of returning to Club América before retiring as a professional player and ensuring that he returns to add another title in his career in Liga MX, the third with the azulcrema club.

After confirming this objective, the Veracruz full-back launched a promise to his former teammate and now TUDN driver, Moisés Muñoz, assuring him that in case of achieving this new championship with America, he would like to hang the champion’s medal on the pitch, now with him as pitch commentator.

“My dream would be that you (Moi Muñoz) are covering the Final, approaching you and hanging the champion medal on you. My dream and my goal was always to retire at a point where I physically feel that I can compete and not at a point where I feel that I already it doesn’t give me more. My intention is to retire in America, I don’t know how many years and I hope I can fulfill it, “Layún said in an interview with Línea de 4 on TUDN.

The Cordovan revealed that he thought it would not be easy to achieve his return to Club América, but things settled down and received the approval of Santiago Solari to arrive, so he did not hesitate to choose the option to return.

“I thought it would be almost impossible to return to America. Things just happened, in a very short time I spoke with my representative and told him that there was always the enthusiasm to return, although it depended on the approval of Solari,” said Layún.

Layún spoke about the functions he could play in America, anticipating that he believes he could perform more as a left winger or left-winger, although everything indicates that Solario has caught him to compete with Jorge Sánchez on the opposite side.

“If I consider myself multifunctional because I can fulfill in different positions in good form, but then I consider that the position that I can perform the most is on the left side or even at the wheel”

The former Porto and Sevilla reiterated that he had more options to continue his career, but returning to America was his illusion, so he agreed to sacrifice part of his salary with Rayados to get to El Nido free.

“I had many options, but Rayados and I reached an agreement where I stopped charging what was left of the contract in exchange for going free and that opened the door to any option and being free there was more than one option and I discarded them to focus” , he sentenced.

