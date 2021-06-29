Club América: Miguel Layún and Chumel Torres join forces to help a cancer patient

Tremendous gesture made by the popular youtuber and influencer, Chumel Torres, and the footballer of the Eagles of the Club América, Miguel Layún, who came together to financially support the family of a leukemia patient who was seeking financial help on social networks in order to pay for an operation.

Through Twitter, family and friends of Jonathan, cancer patient, they sought to collect 150 thousand pesos to be able to perform an urgent operation for the required bone marrow transplant, so they asked for donations or spread the message on networks to reach the goal.

“Friends. He is Jonathan, his family urgently needs to raise 150 thousand pesos for his bone marrow transplant. They barely carry 50 thousand. I appeal again to your great heart for your donations or to spread this tweet ”, was the original message of the person who sought support for the patient.

They had 50 and you put 50? – Miguel Layun (@Miguel_layun) June 29, 2021

The first to respond was the influencer, Chumel Torres, who contributed 50 thousand pesos and spread the tweet, asking his followers to tag an influencer or artist who could donate in order to reach the required goal sooner.

The tweet reached the eyes of Miguel Layún, who asked if they had reached 100,000 pesos for a contribution of 50,000 made by Chumel, a question to which Torres answered yes, so the footballer replied to contact him in order to reach the goal.

Give it, send me the info by DM – Miguel Layun (@Miguel_layun) June 29, 2021

Torres effusively thanked Miguel Layún for their collaboration and both received social recognition for the altruistic action they had carried out in collaboration to help Jonathan.

It should be remembered that in May 2019, Miguel Layún had a difficult time in his life, as a malignant tumor was detected in his abdomen, which was treated on time and which he has continued to monitor constantly, obtaining favorable results in his latest tests. , just in January of this 2021.

