Club América: Miguel Layún accepted a salary reduction to return with ‘Las Águilas’

The return of Miguel Layún took by surprise the thousands of fans of the America club, since, in previous days, there had been no talk about their possible return for the Apertura 2021, considering that months ago they ruled out signing players over 30 years old.

His signing has divided the Azulcrema fans, while some reproach the board for his decision, others believe that Miguel Layún deserved one last adventure in Coapa to retire with the club that has marked him the most.

However, what many do not know is that he had to make a great sacrifice to play for ‘Las Águilas’. In accordance with ESPN, The 32-year-old accepted a salary cut of almost 50 percent to have his second stint at El Nido.

Layún is the third reinforcement of América for the next tournament, remembering that only the official announcement is missing to present Salvador Reyes and Francisco Madrigal. The next goal in the transfer market is to hire a winger, so they have started probing players.