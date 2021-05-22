Club América: Miguel Herrera launches a letter to the Eagles and Rayados

Miguel Herrera has already been announced as the next technical director of the UANL Tigres for the 2021 Opening Tournament of the Liga MX, after six months of ‘vacation’ after his anticipated departure from the Águilas del Club América, a team with which he had just signed an extension of his contract and had only completed the first semester of it.

El Piojo, who has confessed to being an Atlantist at heart, but an ‘adopted Americanist’ due to his two successful spells in the azulcrema team, once again made clear his love for him America club despite being recently signed with the Tigers of the UANL.

In a dynamic with ESPN journalist David Faitelson, Piojo was asked if he never stops being an Americanist, to which Miguel Herrera confessed that he did, making it clear that the Eagles will always be a team that he will keep a special appreciation for. .

Already on previous occasions, Herrera had made it clear that his affection for Club América will continue intact despite the forms of his departure in his second term, accusing that it hurt him to withdraw early from the team, because he had good numbers with the Eagles and it was close to achieving more institutional records.

On the other hand, Herrera made it clear that the only classic for Tigres is against Rayados de Monterrey, because against America there is only a strong rivalry that has been established in recent seasons where they have faced each other in decisive matches or even in finals.

“The classic that we are going to talk about is with Rayados. With America an important match was made due to the repetitive duels and in final instances. But the classic that people want is with Mty.”

