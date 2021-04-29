Club América: Miguel Herrera defends the Eagles and explodes the Concachampions arbitration

Miguel Herrera, former Club América coach, came out in defense of the Eagles currently directed by Argentine Santiago Solari, stating that the arbitration of the Concachampions is of very low quality and that what happened against the Portland Timbers is striking after what happened against Olimpia of Honduras.

In an interview offered for Marca Claro, the ‘Piojo’ Herrera pointed out that the Concacaf Champions League tournament does not give anything to the Liga MX teams like America and many others, and the effort to be made is very great and You can be harmed with significant injuries.

“You do not feel like going because you suffer injuries, blows, the tournament itself does not give anything, on the contrary it costs the teams and in the end if it has a very good ending, like going to the Club World Cup, but if it doesn’t you win, because if it is a very big sacrifice not to get it and also because they criticize you and give you everything. “, he said.

“The truth is that the arbitrations are of very poor quality, and they get angry when the Mexican teams say I’m going to play the Conmebol, I want to play the Libertadores and they get upset, but it’s the truth. If you go to Conmebol, the level of all areas rises, it improves and your players also have more added value ”, he added.

It should be remembered that Club América drew 1-1 against Portland Timbers in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League on the field of Providence Park Stadium with a lone goal from Colombian striker Roger Martínez.

