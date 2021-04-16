Club América: Midfield, the key to Santiago Solari’s success in Liga MX

The America Club, second place in the General Classification, it has positioned itself as one of the best clubs in the tournament and even the team with the most points won on the court and the key to the success of the good game of the Eagles lies in the midfield.

With the incorporation of players like Pedro Aquino and Álvaro Fidalgo, the Eagles have gained mobility within the field and with the modification to the 4-3-3 tactical stall, Solari has made the three midfielders play with more mobility.

Many of the Eagles’ goals are born from the good circulation of the ball that Fidalgo, Richard and Aquino give to the ball, who make the rival dizzy and find depth with the lanes or with the attacker who is usually Henry Martín or Roger Martínez.

Mauro Lainez and Sebastián Córdova also do a great job on the wings but it is the midfield that has the greatest responsibility and even Richard and Aquino have made their debut as scorers.

A marvel what Solari has done with @ClubAmerica !!! Here we can see that what is done in training is reflected in the matches … one of the keys: 'The circulation of the ball'.

The arrival of Fidalgo to the Eagles, improved all aspects of the field and since matchday 7 in which he debuted, the average goal of Club América has increased from 1.3 to 2.1 goals per game.

Without a doubt, Fidalgo, one of the least expected reinforcements, has managed to catapult the game of América and both Aquino and Richard Sánchez complement the stellar trident of Club América.

