Club América: Mauro Lainez’s injury ruled out after game against Rayados de Monterrey

Mauro Lainez, a Club América footballer, had to leave the friendly match against Rayados de Monterrey due to muscle discomfort and it was the first change for Santiago Solari, as he set off the alarms in Coapa.

Thus, a serious injury was ruled out and he would have no problems appearing in the match against Necaxa on Day 13 of Guardians 2021.

Read also: Mexican National Team Sub 23: After boos, JJ Macías returns to the bench against Canada

“Speaking with Mauro Lainez, everything was fine and everything was calm.” Jonatan Peña wrote on his social networks.

Speaking with Mauro Lainez everything is fine and everything calm – Jonatan Peña (@Jonatan_Pena) March 28, 2021

Mauro Lainez has become one of Santiago Solari’s key players, accumulating 853 minutes in the 12 games, 10 of them as a starter.

América will play against Necaxa on Saturday, April 3 at the Azteca Stadium, a match corresponding to joranda 13 and if they win, Club América could tie their pass to the League.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content