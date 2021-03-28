Club América: Mauro Lainez turns on the alarms after friendly against Rayados

Mauro Lainez, a midfielder for the Club América Eagles, came out ‘touched’ in the friendly match against Rayados de Monterrey and set off the alarms in Coapa, as he could only play 45 minutes of the first half and then leave for Richard Sánchez.

Lainez, who was one of the best players in the first half, had to leave the game due to physical discomfort and Solari did not want to risk it more.

The player will be reviewed upon arrival in Coapa and thus rule out a possible injury for the match against Rayos del Necaxa on matchday 13.

America fell 2-0 in the Cotton Bowl, a preparation match for the FIFA date, where Solari was able to see the substitute players in action.

Mauro Lainez has played 12 games in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League where he has scored a goal and has given an assist in 853 minutes played.

