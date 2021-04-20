Club América: Mauro Lainez, the culprit of the draw against Cruz Azul?

Mauro Lainez was one of the reasons why Club América failed to win the Young Classic against him Blue Cross. Not so much because of the penalty that they pointed out in the final part of the match, which may or may not be within the arbitration controversy that exists in this kind of matches, but because of the terrible decision-making that he had in hand-to-hand with Jesús Corona which could have been 2-0 and where the Eagles could take the game.

The issue with Mauro Lainez is not so much the time of decision-making, but the technical capacity when executing that decision-making that in the Liguilla can cost Santiago Solari’s America dearly, more if he runs into Cruz Blue or a club of that level.

Mauro Lainez was a player who was personally defended by the writer of this note. Especially because I believed and firmly believe that it is a profile that America needed. Young player, with projection and who can play without problems for the band. He’s fast, he changes pace, he’s overflowing and has a lot of defensive work.

However, like many, it has very marked limitations for a team of such high demand that it has to meet expectations every six months. The tie, although it sounds simplistic, can be summarized in two plays that passed through his feet: the counter that could not culminate against Corona, flying the ball with a bad shot, and the penalty that they sanctioned, regardless of whether it was or not , but that he had the bad luck that they sanctioned him.

Mauro Lainez has only scored one goal and has given an assist in the Clausura 2021. The goal was scored against Atlético San Luis on matchday 1 and the assist was given against León. A player, who is undisputed in America, must produce much more. However, Lainez has taken advantage of the fact that in the team there is an important power vacuum in those positions that make him be fixed in the lineups.

Roger Martínez played as a kind of winger. But his little ability in hand-to-hand and ignorance of the position, meant that America for his band did not have great possibilities to create offensive play. So the whole game was loaded by Lainez’s sector that if he reaches the baseline, he looks for heads-up and crosses, especially when it was played with two points that loaded the area a lot.

In short, Mauro Lainez is a good footballer. That he works, helps the winger and always runs backwards, but that in offensive matters he produces little and has a series of limitations on the issue of definition that can lead to America losing important games against powerful rivals, such as the case against Cruz Azul, which if they could win it 2-0, ended up drawing it and moving away from the possibility of being a leader.

