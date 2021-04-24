Club América: Mauro Lainez rules out having pressure due to the comparison with Diego Lainez

Midfielder Mauro Lainez is in the eye of the hurricane after what he experienced in the Classic Young before the Cruz Azul Machine, being the main target of criticism and accusations by the fans of the Águilas del América for their performance in the present Closing tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference at the Coapa facilities, the Mexican midfielder confessed not feeling any pressure due to the constant comparisons with his brother Diego Lainez within the institution.

“I am calm, I do not have pressure, my brother made his career and I do mine. It is a pleasure that they speak well of my brother but I have to worry about myself,” he said.

In addition, midfielder Mauro Lainez accepted the complexity that he would experience upon his arrival with the Águilas del América and that he is prepared to give his best on the pitch to write his own history at the club.

“I came with the best illusions, I knew it would be difficult to win a place in this club but I am happy with the way things have turned out. The difficult thing is always what is worth it,” he declared.

The Eagles of America are in the final part of their preparation training, to face the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the MX League as a visitor to the Red Devils of Toluca.