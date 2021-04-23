Club América: Mauro Lainez responds to the signals after failure against Cruz Azul

After the multiple accusations against him for the failures he had during the Classic Young that Club América ended up tying a goal with La Maquina de Cruz Azul, the midfielder of the Aguilas, Mauro Lainez, responded to his detractors in the press conference prior to the game against the Red Devils of Toluca on the Day 16 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

The azulcrema team let go of the opportunity to overcome Blue Cross in the Guardians 2021 classification, so the fans exploded against Mauro Lainez, pointing him out as the culprit that America did not take the three points last weekend against the celestial ones.

“It’s football, we all make mistakes, if someone is right, tell me to put an altar or something,” said Lainez.

In addition to responding to his critics, Lainez was grateful to coach Santiago Solari, who has given him the confidence to play in his natural position, ensuring that the Argentine is an excellent coach who brings out the full potential of his players.

“I am very happy that Solari has given me the confidence to play in my position, he is a magnificent coach, he brings out the best of all the players and he has made us all grow.

Regarding the objectives of America in this season finale, Lainez assured that he does not think of anything other than finishing champions of the Clausura 2021.

“We always want to help America win to have another star and why not think about big things.”

Why was Mauro Lainez criticized in his match against Cruz Azul?

Lainez missed a play that could have been 2-0 in favor of América, sending his shot over Jesús Corona’s cabin, when he had Federico Viñas available to only push the ball to the back of the nets.

In addition to that, Lainez accidentally committed a penalty with one hand inside the area in a sweep on a serve by Ignacio Rivero, a play that Jonathan Rodríguez executed, sentencing the final 1-1.

