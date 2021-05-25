Club América: Mauro Lainez ‘invites’ Fernando madrigal to the Eagles

The Eagles of Club América would be interested in signing the soccer player from Queréraro, Fernando Madrigal for the Apertura 2021 of the MX League and Mauro Lainez ‘tries’ to convince him, inviting him to wear the Club Azulcrema shirt.

In social networks, after Lainez published a photo wearing the Eagles jersey, Fernando Madrigal commented on the photo with hearts.

Before this comment, Mauro Lainez launched a message for Madrigal, inviting him to the Eagles. “It would look good to you, my bro.”

Madrigal ends his contract with Gallos and would go to Club América for free to reinforce the midfield and compete with Richard Sánchez and Pedro Aquino.

The 29-year-old player has been the undisputed starter in the two tournaments he has played with the Gallos Blancos, accumulating 34 games, all starting and scoring 3 goals.

