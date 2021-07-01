Club América: Matías Vuoso surrenders to Roger Martínez and leaves a secret to Henry Martín and Viñas

Vicente Matías Vuoso, former Club América striker, gave his opinion on the quality of the three forwards of the Águilas, Roger Martínez, Henry Martín and Federico Viñas, ensuring that the Colombian attacker is of the three, the one with the highest quality to score goals and generate plays of danger for the team led by Santiago Solari.

In an interview with Águilas Monumental, Vuoso, a former striker for Club América and also for Cruz Azul and other teams in the MX League, surrendered to the talent of Roger Martínez and in turn left a little note to both Henry Martín and Federico Viñas, since he has seen them with problems to score goals and with prolonged droughts.

“Roger (Martínez) the quality he has is undoubted, he has many gaps that sometimes make people angry, but he has an imbalance like no other, on the individual issue he is the best of the three, but he has many gaps, although I he really likes how he plays ”, he pointed out.

“The moment Henry (Martín) got his contract renewed it’s because he did it well. His situation is rare because when he plays as a starter in many games it is difficult for him, but later they take him out and he shows again when he comes in with goals, he is always on target, he never gets down when they take him out, ”said el Toro.

“Viñas had a difficult time leading the way; America is a difficult club, it is a club that demands a lot from you and I think they had had very good games without being known, when they start to know you they mark you more and better, it cost them a little more ”, considered the former attacker.

Vicente Matías Vuoso played in two different stages with Club América, and between them he played 94 games, in which he scored 29 goals and gave 6 assists.

