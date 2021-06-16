Club América: Mario Balotelli would be your luxury reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura

The Eagles of Club América would be giving a blow to the table in the current transfer market of the Liga MX, as it is rumored that the creams are about to announce the Italian forward as a reinforcement, Mario Balotelli, the former player for Manchester City, Inter Milan, and AC Milan.

According to information revealed by the journalist, Adrián Esparza Otero, Balotelli would be the luxury reinforcement that the Eagles of Club América are preparing for the 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League.

The rumor began with a publication by the Italian forward himself on his social networks in which he posted a photo with a question for his followers, all this adorned with an emoji of an Eagle.

LAST MINUTE Mario Balotelli, the Italian striker through an Instagram story gives clues about his possible arrival in the Eagles of America, it would be the bomb reinforcement of Coapa. Information soon pic.twitter.com/LT7FeOl8na – Adrián Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparsaOteo) June 16, 2021

Where am I? Balotelli published with an image adorned with an Eagle.

Balotelli, 30, played last season in Serie B of Calcio in Italy with Monza, a club with which he ended his contract this summer, so his incorporation would not cost a single peso for Club América.

The Italian scored 6 goals and an assist in his last season, playing 14 games.

