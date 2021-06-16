Club América: Mario Balotelli, the false rumor of the signing of the Eagles

The Eagles of Club América would be giving a blow to the table in the current transfer market of the Liga MX, as it is rumored that the creams are about to announce the Italian forward as a reinforcement, Mario Balotelli, the former player for Manchester City, Inter Milan, and AC Milan.

The rumor began with a publication by the Italian forward himself on his social networks in which he posted a photo with a question for his followers, all this adorned with an emoji of an Eagle.

Where am I? Balotelli published with an image adorned with an Eagle.

Hours later, the Italian posted new stories where it could be seen that he is still in European territory in search of a new team after finishing his stage with Monza.

Balotelli, 30, played last season in Serie B of Calcio in Italy with Monza, a club with which he ended his contract this summer, so his incorporation would not cost a single peso for Club América.

The Italian scored 6 goals and an assist in his last season, playing 14 games.

How much is it worth and how much does it charge?

Balotelli is valued at 1.5 million euros and at Monza he received a salary of 500 thousand euros for half a season.

