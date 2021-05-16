Club América: Marchesín sends a message of encouragement prior to the match against Pachuca

Despite the fact that he has been with Porto for two years, the Argentine goalkeeper, Agustín Marchesín, who won the affection of the azulcrema fans for his great performances, sent a message of support to the America club.

‘Las Águilas’ will have to overcome a score of 3-1 against him Club Pachuca; However, the experienced goalkeeper knows what Coapa’s box represents, so nod rules out a somersault.

In an interview with ESPN, Marchesín, who was called up by Argentina for the qualifying rounds for the World Cup, pointed out that America should never be considered dead, revealing that he will continue the game from Portugal.

Agustín Marchesín is confident that America will turn the score around and send an emotional message to all the American fans

“You must never give up America for dead because I had to live these types of games where we had the score against us and in the end the club took out that claw that characterizes it to be able to turn around adverse scores. He can handle this and more. I will be very attentive to the game, we will be supporting from Portugal, hoping it will be a night of joy for all that great fans. “