Club América makes the arrival of Miguel Layún official and cannot avoid the tears (VIDEO)

After confirming the return of Miguel Layún to the Águilas del America club, was officially presented through a video on social networks in which they use the famous phrase ‘Everything is Layún’s fault’ to welcome him.

America made it official this morning and it was Miguel who published a video of his arrival in Coapa and where he cannot help shedding tears.

“I’m back !!! #TodoEsCulpaDeLayun # SomosÁguilas”. Layún wrote.

In the video you can see from the moment he boards the truck in Monterrey on his way to the airport and his arrival in Coapa, where he cannot avoid tears when he again dresses the colors of the club of his loves.

“These tears are of many feelings and that I am eager to put my shirt back on and defend these colors.” Layún said.

Layún was presented as the first reinforcement of the Eagles for the Apertura 2021.