Club América makes a terrible mistake with a legend of the Eagles

The oven is not for buns … Tremendous fail committed by the Eagles of Club América in their communication department, specifically in their social networks area, because the cream club screwed up in one of their most recent publications in which they paid tribute to one of the team’s founders, the legend, Rafael Garza Gutiérrez ‘Record’.

The official account published a photo and a brief text dedicated to the memory of the former player, coach and founder of Club América, but they erred in stating that it was the anniversary of his birth, when in fact it was the death anniversary of one of his greatest figures.

“# UnDíaComoHoy was born Rafael Garza Gutiérrez” Record “: historic founder, player, coach and champion of Club América,” published América.

The American fans, which are disgusted by the tepidity shown by the board in the current transfer market, reacted immediately, pointing out the serious error of the Community Manager of the official Azulcrema account, showing the lack of knowledge of the team’s history .

Who was Rafael Garza Gutiérrez ‘Record’? Born on December 13, 1902, Rafael Garza Gutiérrez was a Club América footballer who served as a central defender. When he was only 13 years old, Récord was one of the young people who founded Club América and also led the team in different stages. Rafael Garza was selected from Mexico and the first player to wear the captain’s belt. With America he won 4 leagues as a player (2 of them serving as DT at the same time). As DT he won 1 Copa México and 2 international titles. Rafael Garza ceased to exist on July 3, 1974

