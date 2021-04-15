Club América: Luis Roberto Alves Zague explodes against Concacaf

The Eagles of America paid dearly for their pass to the next round of the Concacaf Champions League, the match against Olimpia turned violent and the footballer Chucho López, ended up with a fracture, putting his integrity and his career at risk.

Faced with this situation, the legend of the Eagles of America, Luis Roberto Alves “Zague”He denounced against Concacaf, demanding through his social networks that the MX League and the Mexican Soccer Federation take action on the matter, to avoid this type of situation.

“Grotesque and shameful about Olympia in the match against America for @TheChampions !! Hopefully @LigaBBVAMX and of course @FMF take a stand on the matter. Although it is not new, we should no longer allow what we saw especially with so much technology today !!! ”.

Those led by Santiago Solari will face in the next round the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer, a debuting team in the Concacaf Champions League.

