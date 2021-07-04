Club América: Luis ‘Matador’ Hernández reveals ‘ridiculous’ reason why he rejected Chivas

Luis ‘Matador’ Hernández, A former player for the Club América Eagles, he told the social network TikTok the strange reason why he refused to play for Chivas when he was a Boca Juniors player, before the 1998 World Cup in France.

The ‘Matador’ answered a fan’s question and commented that in view of Chivas’ interest, he agreed to go to the Flock without problems, however, a request from the President made him decline the offer.

“Before the World Cup and before going to Tigres, my representative told me that Chivas asked for me and at that time I told him yes, no problem. But they have one condition. The president says that you go to Chivas but cut your hair. (laughs) Well, Chin …. to his ma …… No, no “. Luis Hernández said.

El Matador, due to that ‘lack of respect’, did not accept and did not play with the “Birrias”, as he called them. He signed with Tigres and years later he arrived at Club América, a team where he was an idol.

“I signed with Tigres after the World Cup and then I went to Las Gloriosas Águilas.” Luis Hernández said.

