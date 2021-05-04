Club América: Luis Fuentes warns the Portland Timbers prior to the second leg

The Eagles of America carried out their preparation training prior to the second leg, in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League at home against the Portland Timbers.

In a press videoconference at the Coapa facilities, defender Luis Fuentes warned the US team that they will seek victory yes or yes to ensure their place in the semifinals of the Concachampions.

“We have to go out to play our games because we are local, we know where we stand and which team we represent. We have everything to be able to go out with the triumph of this match,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican defender stressed that despite the bad streak of games without winning that Classic Capital There was always confidence in each of the elements of the squad on the part of the coaching staff.

“It is something normal, there is solvency and football quality in the squad, we have been solid throughout the tournament and not for a couple of games will we go crazy. We know what to do to improve,” he said.

Finally, defender Luis Fuentes affirmed that he is proud to feel and defend the Azulcremas colors despite his Puma past, committing himself to being able to fulfill the expectations that the institution wants from him.

“Happy for what it represents for me to wear these colors, which is a pride. I hope I have fulfilled the expectations of the ‘mister’ to be able to continue here, the contractual issue is yet to be defined,” he said.

