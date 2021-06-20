Club América: Lucas Castroman blames Brailovsky for losing the Copa Sudamericana

During 2007, the America began one of its best times despite the signings they made, among them, Lucas Castroman, who came as a figure of Velez Sarsfield; however, the midfielder never performed as expected.

Despite the fact that they were a disaster in the League, at the continental level they reached a final of CSouth American opa under the direction of Daniel Brailovsky. In an interview. Castroman pointed out that the loss was the fault of the strategist, who did not make the changes on time.

Read also: Club América: Diego Costa is put as a possible reinforcement that of the Eagles

“For me that final was lost by our coach. And the footballers, obviously, including myself. That they don’t raise a flag or charge you a weird penalty are football things. But in my opinion the coach should have made changes before. There may have been some little thing in favor of Arsenal, but their triumph was meritorious. Self-criticism must always be there. “

Read also: Pumas de la UNAM: Johan Vásquez is closely followed by several clubs in the Dutch League

It should be noted that in that final, Castroman was sent off when he entered the field of play; However, the player justified his action by stating that he was at a thousand beats and the frustration of seeing that the team did not respond, caused annoyance with the referee.