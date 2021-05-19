Club América: Liga MX teams interested in Nicolás Castillo

After the rumor spread that Club América does not contemplate Nicolas Castillo To play with them in the next Liga MX 2021 Closing Tournament and they intend to find him a loan accommodation to another team, the possibility has arisen that the Chilean could join a Mexican Soccer team, as there are three clubs that would be interested in having it as a reinforcement in an assignment.

Unofficial rumors point to the Red Devils of Toluca, Xolos of Tijuana and even the Pumas of UNAM, as the supposed clubs interested in having Nicolás Castillo for the next season in Liga MX.

The intention of the Eagles is to ‘free themselves’ from Nicolás Castillo’s salary for the remainder of his contract, which is around 3 million dollars per season, so it is still unknown if the creams would be willing to pay a percentage of your salary on this loan.

Deportivo Toluca, Pumas de la UNAM and Xolos de Tijuana have already contacted the directive of Club América for the transfer of Nicolás Castillo (28 years old), the club will let Castillo decide his future, he also has offers in Chile, USA and Brazil.

Of the teams mentioned as supposedly interested, only Toluca has full the quota of Unformed in Mexico, since it currently has 10 players with this status in its squad, although supposedly for the next tournament they will be released from Enrique Triverio, leaving room for the arrival of a reinforcement in the front.

Xolos de Tijuana and Pumas UNAM do not have this problem, since the border only have 8 seats occupied and the capital 6.

In addition to these three options, it is mentioned that Castillo has also aroused interest from MLS and South American clubs, specifically from Chile and Brazil.

