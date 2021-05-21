Club América: Leo Suárez will not leave the Eagles for the 2021 Apertura

Leo Suárez, a Club América footballer, will not leave the Coapa club for the 2021 Apertura season, contrary to what rumors said, as they placed him as one of the candidates to leave the team after the failure of the Guardians.

However, according to Brian Frías, Leo Suárez is considered by Solari for the following season, so they do not seek or loan him, much less transfer him.

Also read: Liga MX: Government of Pachuca will impose millionaire fine on Tuzos

“Leo Suárez does not leave America or on loan. The Argentine footballer has a current contract and enters Santiago Solari’s plans for the next tournament.” Frías said.

Leo Suárez does not leave America or on loan. The Argentine footballer has a current contract and enters Santiago Solari’s plans for the next tournament. – Brian Frias Espinosa (@ BrianFriasEspi5) May 20, 2021

Suárez had an irregular season, however, during the league, he took the breed for the team and scored 2 of the 5 goals that América scored against Pachuca.

Leo will stick around to fight for a spot in the starting box in midfield.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content