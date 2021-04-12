Club América: Legends of the club are linked in a network of scam children soccer players

Tremendous problem that is being sorted out at Club América, as the board of directors would have discovered an alleged scam and extortion network that operates under the name of the cream club, which takes advantage of the illusion and dream of children who want to become footballers professionals, because they end up paying money under the promise of a group of people posing as scouts of the Eagles.

The newspaper Récord has uncovered a network of scams and extortions that would be headed by Antonio Martins’ Toninho‘; the son of the legend America club; who promises to get them a place in the Bluecream Nest in exchange for money.

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: The Young Classic, the advanced final that will define several records

The source reveals that the aforementioned subject ends up defrauding the illusion of the soccer children, since it is all a vile lie, which is one of the most convincing for the children and their families, since Toninho’s son is helped by former soccer players of the America like Cesilio de los Santos, Israel ‘Jagger’ Martínez and Isaac Terrazas, who are indicated as participants in the publication of Record.

Isaac Terrazas, Cesilio de los Santos and Israel Martínez. Photo: Jammedia

The source points out that they have several documents that confirm these accusations against Martins, who deceives the children under the pretext of processing documentation, medical exams and even official uniforms of America, getting to get about 30 thousand pesos from them.

Regarding the participation of former players in this scam and extortion network, the source assures that they witness some of the practices of these young men, thereby increasing the credibility of the story orchestrated by Martins.

In addition, the newspaper points out the special case of a young man, who had given up the process, arguing that his mother had a terminal illness, so the cream club could not continue to pay for his ‘arrival’, a situation that was taken advantage of by the accused , who would have promised that the club would take care of the patient’s medical expenses once he joined the team.

Also read: Perla Mont shows off her charms with a ‘spicy’ photo in a micro swimsuit

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: