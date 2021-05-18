Club América leads the signing of Salvador Reyes, how much would the reinforcement cost?

Two days after its elimination in the Closing 2021 of the MX League, Club América’s Águila have already begun to move in the transfer market and would be very close to signing the left-back who plays for The Strip of Puebla, Salvador Rayes, who was linked as a possible reinforcement of the azulcrema team and the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara in past days.

According to journalist David Medrano Félix, it would be the Eagles of America those who are more advanced in the negotiations for the lefty born in Taxco de Alarcón, in Guerrero, beating Chivas and two other teams that are bidding for their services.

FIRST. The left-handed Salvador Reyes de Puebla, is very close to being the first reinforcement of America. Four teams are interested, the Eagles are in the lead. Reyes plays as a winger or left wing.

How much is Salvador Reyes worth or how much?

According to the specialized transfer site, Transfermarkt, the player who emerged in Atlético Morelia is valued at 2 million euros, about 2.44 million dollars.

Reyes has raised his price exponentially in his last two seasons with La Franja, remembering that in both they have reached the Liguilla; first to the Quarterfinals and now to a Semifinal.

In June 2021, Reyes was valued at 700 thousand euros, a price that he maintained until December of that year, but in his last revision he made the jump to 2 million euros, the best valuation in his entire career.

It is rumored that América would put Carlos Vargas in the transaction for the signing of Salvador Reyes with the intention of reducing its cost. Vargas, loaned to Mazatlán FC, is valued at 1 million euros, about 1.2 million dollars, which would reduce the transfer of Reyes by 50%.

At 23 years of age, the full-back is represented by the Promofut agency, which has players such as Carlos Vela, Edson Álvarez, Sebastián Córdova, Jorge Sánchez, Chicharito Hernández on its agenda, among the most prominent.

He has been selected with Mexico in the Under 21 category.

