Club América: Las Águilas footballers unite to encourage a convalescent fan

Tremendous action carried out by the Club América footballers, both female and male, cordially responding to the call of the sister of a fan of the Eagles who is convalescing from the contagion of the pandemic virus to encourage him to continue fighting the disease.

Through social networks, Diana Galindo, Alex’s sister, asked for the support of the fans of the America so that they could send the video of his brother celebrating a goal for the Eagles, explaining the situation he is currently experiencing with his case of Covid.

Friends, my brother is in intensive care for COVID. Help me so that @ClubAmerica and @AmericaFemenil see this and send me a video cheering him on to make him happy.

The first footballer to respond was Renata Masciareli, goalkeeper for the Eagles women’s team, who contacted Alex’s sister.

Minutes later, the soccer player of the men’s team, Miguel Layún, posted a video together with Fernando Madrigal in which they wished the Águilas fan a speedy recovery, encouraging him in this difficult moment.

Hi, Diana! What’s your brother’s name?? – Renata Masciarelli (@MasciarelliR) June 29, 2021

Courage Alex, we are waiting for you soon at the stadium, I hope we can give you many joys in this tournament or not @ fernamadri80 ?? !! Thanks @miloassad for sending me the post !!

“Hi Alejandro, how are you, I’m Miguel Layún; We want to send you a big hug, we want you to recover, a lot of encouragement, to continue giving, take good care of yourself, “said Layún.

“Here I am, I am Fernando Madrigal. Alex, good spirits, that you recover soon, surely you will be quite well, “said Madrigal.

