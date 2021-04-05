Club América: Kleber Boas and his curious message for Giovani dos Santos and Roger Martínez

The Former Club América player, Kleber Boas, sent a message on the networks after the match between Águilas and Necaxa, for the game of Giovani dos Santos and Roger Martínez, who started as headlines in the meeting on date 13 of the Guardians 2021.

The Brazilian player launched a message that some called ‘sarcastic’, as he assured that they should put more Roger along with Giovani dos Santos in the lead.

Read also: FC Barcelona does everything possible for Messi to stay, says Ronald Koeman

“I liked the Gio / Roger combination. They could alternate it more times, it is very promising.” Said the former American forward.

It is sarcasm, Gio only appeared in two plays, one was a goal in 68 minutes, I think they should give other players a chance, such as Viñas. – Manuel Rivera (@ Manuel180325) April 4, 2021

Kleber’s comment caused a stir in the fans, because even when some took it with sarcasm, others thought it was the right comment, as América achieved the victory and Giovani scored the goal that was worth 3 points.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: