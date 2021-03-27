Club América: ‘Kikin’ Fonseca throws a dart against Giovani Dos Santos

Francisco ‘Kikin’ Fonseca, former striker for Pumas and Cruz Azul, criticized Giovani Dos Santos, Club América forward, due to his poor performance in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

The current TUDN analyst pointed out that Santiago Solari has given Giovani Dos Santos many opportunities that he has not known how to take advantage of on the pitch, and that will cause his time in America to end very soon.

“The thing about Gio is really a shame because I thought that when he came to America he would regain his level, he was going well, but the injury came with Briseño and there he fell, I thought he could return to the Mexican National Team.

“As for Gio, it is beginning to be unsustainable in America because Solari has given him many opportunities and he just doesn’t lift.”

With the Eagles of America, Gio has seen activity in only five games after 12 dates, two of them as a starter, accumulating a total of 194 minutes of play, which translates into just 18% of the total possible minutes in so far from Clausura 2021.

