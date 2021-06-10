Club América: Kevin Prince Boateng or Andrés Guarded, who is the “covered reinforcement” in El Nido?

The Eagles of Club América continue without uncovering a reinforcement of ‘high impact’ in the transfer market prior to the 2021 Opening of the MX League, so the azulcrema fans have already begun to ‘shoot’ names of possible hierarchy hires, among which highlights the international figure and former player of the FC Barcelona, ​​Kevin Pronce Boateng.

The name of the ex AC Milan was launched by the Americanist fans since last months, since the contract of Boateng expires this June with the Italian Serie B Monza, so his transfer would not generate any cost and the Eagles would only have to worry about paying his salary.

The rumor was triggered again by the publication of Línea Azulcrema, a Twitter account dedicated to covering information about Club América, although it also led to speculation about the arrival of Andrés Guarded, since the message “Imagine a prince in America” also included upon the arrival of the former rojinegro.

Boateng played 24 games in the previous season in Serie B in Italy, scoring 5 goals and providing 4 assists.

The Ghanaian usually plays as an attacking forward or midfielder, or right winger, the latter two in which he most often played last season with Monza.

How much does Kevin Prince Boateng cost?

The forward is valued at 2.5 million euros, a far cry from the 23 million he reached in 2012.

How much does Kevin Prince Boateng earn?

According to information provided by the Fichajes.com site, the Ghanaian earned a salary of 1.8 million euros with the Monza of Series B in Italy, 2.2 million dollars.

In the case of the former Atlas player, his arrival would have more complications, since Guarded has a current contract with Real Betis, so they would have to pay for his letter, which is valued at 1.5 million dollars, in addition to offering him a salary of at least 1.7 million euros per season, the same that the Spanish team currently earns.

