Club América: Juan Román Riquelme clarifies the situation of Roger Martínez

The Vice President of Boca Juniors, Juan Román Riquelme, clarified the situation of the Las Águilas del Club America, Roger Martínez, whom he has been trying for a few months but who has not been able to sign due to the high cost of the player.

In an interview with ESPN, he was questioned about the strikers that interest him and assured that Roger Martínez is one of them.

“They talk about a thousand players. You tell me ‘Do you like Roger Martínez?’ I like Roger Martínez, Cavani, Di Santo, a lot of players. But from there to that we can pay is something else. I will take care of the club more than my family. ” Riquelme counted.

Boca has launched offers for Roger on different occasions, however, none has convinced the whole of Santiago Solari.

According to sources, America wants 10 million dollars for the player and will not accept less, so the Aguilas forward would stay in Coapa for one more tournament.

