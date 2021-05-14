Club América: Josep Pedrerol calls for Santiago Solari’s return to Real Madrid

Josep Pedrerol, host of the Spanish sports program Josep Pedrerol, assured that he would like the return of Santiago Solari, current coach of Club América in Liga MX, to Real Madrid to replace French coach Zinedine Zidane for next season, in case the ‘Merengue’ club remove the French strategist.

During the Chiringuito Inside show in the match between Real Madrid and Granada in the Spanish League, Pedrerol highlighted Solari’s work in América in the Clausura 2021 season of Liga MX and put him as someone who gives the profile to go back to the white box, especially because he sees him trained to clean up the locker room.

“Solari is doing very well in America and he is the one who saw clearly what was happening in Madrid with Isco, and Bale among other players,” he said.

“Solari finished very badly at Madrid because it was a very difficult moment. From experience, club man and that is why I see Solari more than Raúl as a substitute for Zidane in Madrid. ”, He added.

In the Clausura 2021, Solari has done a good job at Club América, as he directly qualified the Liguilla in second place with 38 points, being one of the best offenses with 26 goals and one of the best defenses with only 14 goals in against and will be measured in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla al Pachuca.

