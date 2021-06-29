Club América: José Cifuentes, the reinforcement sought by the Eagles for the 2021 Apertura

Even though the player limit Not trained in Mexico The Ecuadorian footballer is out of the Club América squad, Jose Cifuentes, has been put as the possible reinforcement that Santiago Solari I would be requesting the directive that heads Santiago Banos, because the South American is the player with whom Indiecito plans to ’round up’ its squad for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX.

Cifuentes is 22 years old and plays for the LAFC of the MLS, standing out for his multifunctionality, since he works as a shield, mixed midfielder and center forward.

According to information revealed in Ecuagol, Cifuentes would be very close to signing a contract with Club América de México to reinforce the Águilas in the Apertura 2021, although this looks complicated due to the overcrowding of foreigners in the cream squad.

Cifuentes was close to emigrating to Europe a couple of years ago, when in the U20 World Cup in Poland he stood out in the Tricolor matches, mainly in a game against the Italian National Team.

Those performances put him in the orbit of teams like Manchester City and FC Barcelona, ​​but it was MLS who caught Cifuentes, taking him to LAFC.

América does seek to add a foreign reinforcement, but according to the words of Santiago Baños, the creams would only sign a foreign player if they manage to accommodate one of their Unformed in Mexico.

Unofficially, it is said that the Eagles are looking for accommodation for Nico Benedetti, in addition to studying an alleged offer from Boca Juniors for Roger Martínez.

How much does José Cifuentes cost?

The Ecuadorian is valued at 3 million euros, his best valuation in his 4 years of professional career.

Cifuentes has a contract until December 2022, so América would have to negotiate his transfer.

The footballer has played with Universidad Católica and CD América in Ecuador.

In total he has 58 games in the First Division, scoring 4 goals and registering 3 assists.

THIS IS HOW JOSÉ CIFUENTES PLAYS:

