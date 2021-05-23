Club América: Jorge Sánchez to the Tigers? Carlos Salcedo ‘advances his signing’

After the rumors of a possible departure from the Mexican side, Jorge Sánchez, from Club América, Faced with an alleged request from the player himself to leave the Nest of Coapa, the defender of thes Tigres de la UANL, Carlos Salcedo, left a clear wink on social networks ‘anticipating’ the arrival of Jorge to the felines.

Precisely the Tigers were identified as the possible destination of Jorge Sánchez in case of leaving the America club, So, surely, the Titan Salcedo tried to ‘set the ranch on fire’ by leaving a wink in the comments of the last publication of the Eagles side on social networks.

Also read: Club América The free reinforcements that Santiago Solari would have for the Apertura 2021

Jorge Sánchez posted a photo of his vacation aboard a boat and in the image you can see a ‘scrape’ on his left leg, which is why Salcedo commented on the image, leaving the inflammatory comment where he sees it as a future Tiger.

“Good sweep! Always leaving all my future tiger …… e ”, said Salcedo, to which Jorge only responded with a brief“ Gaje del trades ”, omitting the ‘little detail’ of the future tiger.

The departure of Jorge Sánchez looks somewhat complicated, since the Eagles side has a current and recently renewed contract with the azulcrema, in addition to being the best valued in his position in the entire MX League, so America would not find a best part in the Mexican market to replace it.

Sánchez’s relationship with the American fans is not the best, which is why, supposedly, the same footballer would have asked the board to leave the team in this summer transfer market.

With the arrival of Miguel Herrera to Tigres, the rumor of his possible transfer to the Monterrey team was enhanced due to his relationship with the strategist, in addition to the fact that the right back of the felines needs a spare part for Chaka Rodríguez.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera and Tuca Ferretti have already met at the University

Visit our channel

Youtube

for you to enjoy our content: