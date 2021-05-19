Club América: Jorge Sánchez, the best-valued Mexican full-back

Jorge Sanchez, right back of Club América, one of the most busted of the Eagles, was put out of the club by recent rumors, however, this was denied and the player will not be transferable, so he will continue to be the owner of the right wing with Santiago Solari.

And the thing is, Jorge Sánchez, 23, is one of the best right-backs in Mexican soccer and the best valued in his position, so the Eagles know that they will not find a better one.

The level of Jorge Sánchez in recent seasons has left much to be desired and much is attributed to the error he had in the final of the Apertura 2019 against Rayados.

Sides with magic. The most dribblers: 1 – Y. Moreno

2 – D. Ramírez

3 – M. Araújo / Jorge Sánchez

4 – K. Alvarez

5 – B. Angle / A. Acosta

6 – C. Mayada / A. cross

7 – A. Mayorga / V. Parrot

8 – L. Rodríguez / Valencia / Orrantía

9 – É. Aguirre / Mozo / Gómez

10 – F. Navarro / López / Van Rankin pic.twitter.com/pJbCt7m81R – Statiskicks (@statiskicks) May 19, 2021

Jorge Sánchez, according to the transfermarkt, is the best-valued Mexican right-back, above players like Luis Rodríguez, Alan Mozo, Fernando Navarro, Kevin Álvarez and the rest.

Despite his moment, the soccer player remains one of the best and as the future of the Mexican National Team, so in America they do not seek to get rid of him.

