Club América: Jorge Pietrasanta tired of Roger Martínez receiving opportunities to start

The America of Santiago Solari It is an unstoppable machine because it does not stop stomping on each field of play and begins to find a good performance, despite the fact that it is missing some figures that are injured or that are in the Guadalajara pre-Olympic. However, the return of Roger Martinez the eleven holder of the Azulcremas made explode Jorge Pietrasanta that he does not understand why they continue to give opportunities to the Colombian.

Last night the Eagles had a tough test in Sinaloa where they had to battle to stay with the three points against Mazatlan. It was Jose Ortiz who gave the victory to the Coapa team that did not have as a starter Henry Martin team scorer.

Despite this, for Jorge Pietrasanta recognized that America had high points like Mauro Lainez since it considers that the team of Solari found the right player to take care of the left wing. In turn, he highlighted the match of Javier Aquino who stole several balls in the middle of the court.

However, the journalist from Spicy Soccer exploded against the Argentine strategist after he was a starter Roger Martinez. “What I end up not understanding is why Solari did not start Henrry Martin, who scored the goals in the classic, and put Roger in. Enough of giving opportunities to Roger who does not end up thinking about almost any game and today almost the same happened “, said the reporter from ESPN.

It should be remembered that the team Santiago Solari stands as a leader with 28 points after twelve games of which the Colombian scored a goal in 10 matches in which he saw minutes of action.