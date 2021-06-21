Club América: Jordan Silva reports to the preseason, does he stay with the Eagles?

Although the arrangement with the Xolos from Tijuana recently concluded, defender Jordan Silva would be close to ensuring his permanence with the Eagles of America in the face of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

According to information from Josh mendoza, reporter and host of Americanist hangover, the 26-year-old Mexican defender has reported to the Coapa facilities to take the corresponding exams for the preseason.

“Jordan Silva appeared today for medical examinations in Coapa, so I take his renewal with America for granted. It remains to be seen if he renewed the loan, as was the idea, or is it a purchase. Centrals: Valdez, Cáceres, Aguilera and Jordan. Laterals : Sánchez, Fuentes, Reyes, Layún, Colula and Lara, “he wrote.

In the absence of the official announcement by the Águilas del América, defender Jordan Silva will seek to gain the coach’s trust Santiago Solari ahead of the first preparatory games in the preseason.

